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Fired Memphis Foundation CEO Sues President Hardgrave Over Insurance Policy Fight
By Alicia Freeman,3 days ago
The former head of the University of Memphis Foundation has taken her fight over a firing to federal court, suing both the Foundation and University of Memphis President Bill Hardgrave. Holly Ford alleges she was wrongfully terminated last year after raising concerns about Hardgrave’s conduct, and she is now seeking a jury trial along with punitive damages, compensatory damages and litigation costs.
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