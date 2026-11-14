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Staggered Court Closures in Mississippi's 11th Circuit Leave Defendants Waiting Months
By Sofia Garcia-Jones,13 days ago
Bolivar County Circuit Court — Site Of Scheduled Court Closures. Defendants and their families across four Mississippi counties are stuck waiting, sometimes for months, as a staggered schedule of court closures works its way through the Eleventh Circuit Court District. The closures, ordered by Circuit Court Judge Charles Webster, have hit Coahoma, Tunica, Quitman and Bolivar counties on a rolling basis since early October, and defense attorneys say the fallout is landing squarely on people already caught up in the system.
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