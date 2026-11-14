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Tupelo Man's Face Stolen by Romance Scammers, Victims Report $1.4M in Losses
By Andre Washington,13 days ago
For more than eight years, Hunter Bigham has woken up most mornings in Tupelo, Mississippi, to messages from strangers who believe he loves them. He has never met them. Romance scammers have been stealing his photos to build hundreds of fake online profiles, and when the schemes collapse, the real victims often come looking for the real man behind the picture.