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Ferris State Volleyball Captures 2026 GLIAC Tournament Championship By Sweeping GVSU!
12 days ago
Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University women's volleyball squad, which is ranked #1 in the country, captured the 2026 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Tournament Championship on Saturday (Nov. 14), sweeping rival Grand Valley State 3-0 at Bulldog Arena. The Bulldogs claimed the league's postseason crown for...