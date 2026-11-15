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MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of Nov. 16, 2026
By KTTN News,4 days ago
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has announced its highway maintenance and construction schedule for north Missouri for Nov. 16-22. Planned operations include bridge repairs, pavement replacement, resurfacing, culvert installations, and temporary road closures across 13 counties. In addition to the scheduled projects, motorists may encounter mobile maintenance crews conducting...
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