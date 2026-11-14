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Richard Sterban, famed bass voice of Oak Ridge Boys, dies at 83
By STAFF REPORT,4 days ago
Richard Sterban, whose deep bass voice anchored The Oak Ridge Boys for more than half a century and whose rumbling refrain on “Elvira” became one of the most familiar sounds in American music, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Hendersonville, due to complications from bronchitis and pneumonia after fighting a long, hard battle with cancer. Sterban's death at age 83 […]