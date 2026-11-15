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Starship has landed: SpaceX catches returning spacecraft from orbit in launch tower arms; Musk hails feat
By ANI,4 days ago
Texas [US], November 15 (ANI): In a landmark moment for space exploration, SpaceX on Saturday (local time) made history by successfully bringing its Starship spacecraft back from orbit and catching it upright in the mechanical arms of its launch tower, an unprecedented manoeuvre that could reshape the future of rocket reusability.
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