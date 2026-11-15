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SJSU Students March Against Flock Cameras, Demand Campus Police Explain Count
By Eileen Vargas,4 days ago
Chants of “Get the Flock off our campus!” echoed through San José State University on November 9 as Students for a Democratic Society led a march past several sites where Flock surveillance cameras had been installed around campus. The demonstration capped a campaign in which the group says it is pressuring university administrators to act on Flock’s presence.