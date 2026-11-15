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Highlights! Terrance McKinney says goodbye to lightweight with smashing knockout over 43-year-old Jim Miller | UFC 334
By Dan Hiergesell,4 days ago
Jim Miller couldn’t turn the clock back far enough earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 14, 2026) at UFC 334 LIVE on Paramount+ from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, as the 43-year-old lightweight veteran fell victim to a violent first-round knockout courtesy of future welterweight Terrance McKinney. Unfortunately,...