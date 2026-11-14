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"The Lakers never really liked physical contact" - Larry Bird on how Kevin McHale's clothesline changed 1984 Finals
By John Jefferson Tan,4 days ago
The 1984 NBA Finals already had everything a Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers rivalry could offer. Larry Bird and Magic Johnson were meeting on the biggest stage and every possession carried the weight of a rivalry that would define the decade. Then Celtics power forward Kevin McHale changed the series' temperature.