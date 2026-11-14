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8 Oregon Restaurants Worth Planning a 2027 Road Trip Around
By Lydia Harper,4 days ago
A massive 26-to-30-ounce steak is one of only two main choices at a certain dinner stop on this list. The other choice is a whole roasted chicken, served to one person. That spot sits off a forest service road in the Oregon high desert, and you need a reservation to eat there. I love that a meal this huge waits somewhere this quiet. Another pick serves a mushroom-forward tasting menu inside an 1859 farmhouse.
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