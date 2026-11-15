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Terrance McKinney Knocks Out Jim Miller Almost Right Away At UFC 334
4 days ago
God, I hate seeing Jim Miller lose. Nothing against Terrance McKinney, a former enemy of the program who we've since gotten on decent terms with - I just don't wanna see anybody knock out the Jersey legend at this point in his career! And especially not somebody who missed weight by four pounds! McKinney says this was his last outing at lightweight, and that he'll be moving up to welterweight in his next fight (where I worry about his size) - but Conor McGregor seems to think he should instead be in a UAE prison....