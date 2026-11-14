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This Oregon Hilltop Abbey Has A Beautiful Library Designed By A World Famous Finnish Architect
By Holden Chase,4 days ago
Monks sometimes work as baristas here, and the coffee sizes are named novice, junior, and senior. I find that detail completely delightful. Up the hill from the coffee counter sits a library designed by Alvar Aalto, one of the most famous architects Finland ever produced. He took the job for a tiny fee because he loved libraries and adored this hilltop site.
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