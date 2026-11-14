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A Family Built This Whimsical Oregon Theme Park From Scratch And Its Storybook Village Still Feels Like Another World
By Elodie Fraser,3 days ago
A highway draftsman bought 20 acres of woods for $4,000 and spent seven years hand-sculpting a fairy-tale world. He used concrete, fiberglass, and plaster of paris. No big studio backed him. Just a man, his family, and a very stubborn dream. The result opened in 1971 on a forested hillside...
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