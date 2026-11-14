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Ohio Restaurant Inside a 1937 Barn Has a Pond Full of Ducks and an Old-Time Salad Wagon
By Logan Prescott,13 days ago
Ducks and geese glide across a pond outside a rustic Ohio restaurant, while a former working barn welcomes families for hearty country cooking. The setting feels more like a countryside getaway than an ordinary lunch stop. Inside, exposed wooden beams, tall ceilings, and antique farm decorations preserve the building’s agricultural...
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