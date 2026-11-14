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This New Hampshire Farm Celebrates Christmas With The Cows, German Holiday Treats And A Festive Christmas Market
By Ethan Calloway,4 days ago
Every winter, one farm throws a holiday party to welcome its cows back into their winter home. Yes, the cows are the guests of honor. There’s caroling, and they get serenaded. The whole thing takes its cue from Dresden’s famous Strietzelmarkt, one of Germany’s oldest Christmas markets. Instead of...
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