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Daniel Hill gives Alabama offense life in first half against Vanderbilt
By Adam Harris,12 days ago
Alabama’s offense struggled for most of the first half against Vanderbilt, but junior running back Daniel Hill helped ignite the run game when he was most needed. With quarterback Keelon Russell dealing with a leg injury that put him on the availability report before the game, Alabama desperately needed its running backs to take some pressure off its quarterback. Hill answered the call.