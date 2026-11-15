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This Hidden Indiana Small-Batch Bakery Creates Farm-Fresh Pies Using Secret Family Recipes Passed Down For Generations
By Lila Bradford,4 days ago
Some places just feel like home the moment you walk through the door. A charming cafe and bakery in Danville, Indiana is exactly that kind of place. Housed inside a renovated 100-year-old bungalow just a couple of blocks from the main square, this family-run spot has been winning hearts since 2005.