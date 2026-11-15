undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A New Jersey Museum Has A Rare Collection Of Antique Household Treasures Including An Early Electric Washing Machine
By Nora Sinclair,4 days ago
One of the first electric washing machines ever made sits in a small museum here. Its twin lives at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. Yeah, I’m definitely looking twice at that. The museum occupies a former caretaker’s house that was repurposed to preserve the town’s history. Now it’s packed...