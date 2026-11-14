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Three Underground Cheese Caves Are the Secret Behind This Pennsylvania Farm’s Handmade Products
By Derek Holloway,4 days ago
One Pennsylvania cheese shop offers 19 artisanal cheeses alongside fruit spreads, mustards, and honey, with guided tastings that introduce visitors to the flavors behind the farm’s products. That’s a lot of decisions before lunch. The real magic happens below ground. Wheels of cheese rest in cheese caves, aging...