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Pennsylvania Winter Park Reopens This November With Snow Tubing, Ice Slides, and a Brand-New Lift
By Hannah Lacey,2 days ago
Seven stories of snow and nearly 900 feet of downhill sliding turn an ordinary winter afternoon into something much more exciting. Riders climb into inflatable tubes, race down groomed lanes, and let a mechanical lift handle the uphill journey. What makes this Pennsylvania attraction especially appealing is its setting. Instead...
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