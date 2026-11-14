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Women's Basketball Holds Guilford Scoreless in Fourth Quarter to Improve to 3-0
4 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. - The William Peace women's basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season Saturday afternoon with a 73-40 victory over Guilford College in its home opener at the Hermann Athletic Center. The Pacers held the Quakers scoreless throughout the fourth quarter, outscoring Guilford 17-0 over the final 10 minutes to secure their third consecutive victory.