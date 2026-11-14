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Ohio Store Hides a Working 1950s Soda Fountain, 100,000 Books, and Thousands of Vintage Records
By Aria Ellison,2 days ago
Imagine finding a working soda fountain from the 1950s inside a small-town store where books and vintage records seem to stretch in every direction. In Ohio, one historic building combines old-fashioned drinks with shelves holding more than 100,000 books and thousands of records. The fountain has a history stretching back...
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