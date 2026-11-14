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Wildwood Officer's Bank Visit Stops FDIC Impersonation Scam Cold
By Angela Martinez,4 days ago
A routine walk-through at a Wildwood bank turned into a real-time scam intervention on October 30, when an officer recognized the signs of a phone fraud scheme and stepped in before a customer could hand over cash to a waiting courier. The customer had received a call from someone claiming to be an FDIC investigator, who said the customer's account had been compromised and that bank employees were under investigation for fraud, according to police.