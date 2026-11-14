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Frosty Winds Grip Philly This Weekend Before Sunny 60s Roll In
By Angela Martinez,4 days ago
Philadelphia is starting Saturday with cloudy skies, a sharp northwest wind and temperatures around 41 degrees at Philadelphia International Airport. The afternoon should turn partly sunny, but the air will stay brisk as the city tops out near 48. After the cold weekend, a run of sunshine sends temperatures climbing through the middle of next week.
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