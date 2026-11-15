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Inquirer Data Editor Builds Pixel-By-Pixel Philly You Can Scroll Through
By Lizzy Nguyen,4 days ago
Philadelphia now exists as a scrollable grid of tiny digital buildings, trees, and roads, thanks to a project called Pixel Philly built by a newspaper data editor with apparently a lot of free time and an isometric art style. The map recreates more than 500,000 buildings and over 150,000 street trees across the city, along with its roads and rail lines, rendered in an isometric style that invites readers to go hunting for their own neighborhoods.