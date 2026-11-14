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Brooks Koepka makes major coaching shake-up as five-time champion winner plots 2027 revival
By Andy Roberts,3 days ago
Brooks Koepka is making multiple changes behind the scenes as the five-time major champion looks to rediscover his best form and put a disappointing 2026 season behind him. The former World No.1 has brought in two new faces to help rebuild his game, turning to putting specialist Brad Faxon and swing coach Darren May as he prepares to reignite his career on the PGA Tour in 2027.