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Kai Trump replacement Scarlett Schremmer disqualified from LPGA event after shocking rules breach
By Andy Roberts,4 days ago
Scarlett Schremmer's LPGA Tour debut has ended in controversy, with the Miami golfer disqualified from The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican after breaching the tour's yardage book regulations. The sophomore had received a sponsor invitation following Kai Trump's withdrawal from the tournament, with the granddaughter of US President Donald...