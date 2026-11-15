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IUP football falls to Shepherd, 28-0, in 2026 season finale
4 days ago
INDIANA, Pa. – The IUP football team saw its 2026 season come to an end Saturday afternoon, falling to Shepherd, 28-0, at George P. Miller Stadium. The Crimson Hawks (6-5, 3-4 PSAC West) struggled to establish an offensive rhythm against a Shepherd defense that limited IUP to 114 yards of total offense and eight first downs. The Rams (8-3, 5-3 PSAC East) controlled the pace of the contest, accumulating 394 yards of offense while holding the ball for nearly 42 minutes.
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