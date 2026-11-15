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10 must-play co-op games for people with real-life schedules
By Rebecca Corgan,4 days ago
Picture this: It’s Thursday at 7:42 p.m. You finally have two friends in the same voice call. Someone’s cat is walking across their keyboard, and a third friend is still stuck in a meeting, but you’re here, and you’re ready to game. There’s a problem, though: Many of today’s most popular co-op games ask a lot of their players. And often, you simply don’t have a lot of time or headspace to give. You need a co-op game that fits the time and energy you and your squad actually have.