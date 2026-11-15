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What Is Making Tiny Tunnels Beneath Your New York Grass
By Kelvine,4 days ago
A New York lawn can look perfectly normal from a distance, yet a closer look may reveal narrow trails pressed into the grass, small openings near garden beds, or winding pathways running just beneath the surface. In some yards, the damage becomes more obvious after snow melts, when flattened strips of grass and irregular patches appear across the lawn. These strange marks may look like the work of insects, earthworms, or even small moles, but another animal could be responsible: the vole.
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