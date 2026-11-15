undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What Is Leaving Strange White Egg Masses Around Your Michigan Yard
By Kelvine,4 days ago
Pale, fuzzy patches appearing on tree trunks, fence posts, outdoor furniture, or the sides of a shed can look like bits of insulation or dried foam. Some may be tucked into cracks in the bark, while others appear as soft, oval masses attached to objects around a Michigan yard. Their unusual appearance often raises an immediate question: are these harmless deposits, signs of a fungus, or something left behind by an insect?
18