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What Are Those Strange Bags Hanging From Trees Around Your Virginia Home
By Kelvine,4 days ago
Small, unusual bags hanging from tree branches can be easy to overlook at first. They may look like clusters of dried leaves, bits of bark, or tiny decorations caught in the canopy. But when these objects appear repeatedly on evergreen trees, shrubs, or ornamental plants around a Virginia home, they may be the work of an insect with a surprisingly unusual way of living: the bagworm.
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