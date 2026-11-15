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What Is Building Strange Webs Around Your Texas Porch
By Kelvine,4 days ago
A large, carefully woven web stretched between a porch railing, a light fixture, and the nearby shrubs can seem to appear almost overnight. Its delicate strands may catch the morning sunlight, while a spider waits motionless near the center or hangs upside down beneath the web. By evening, the structure may become even more noticeable as flying insects gather around outdoor lights and become trapped in its sticky threads.
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