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What Makes Hundreds of Crows Gather in Your Illinois Neighborhood
By Kelvine,4 days ago
The first sign may be a few dark shapes gathering in the tallest trees near a shopping center, school, or quiet residential street. Then, as the afternoon fades, more crows arrive. They settle along rooftops, crowd telephone wires, and move between branches until entire sections of the neighborhood seem covered in black silhouettes. Their calls overlap into a continuous chorus, sometimes loud enough to make residents wonder what could possibly bring so many birds together in one place.
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