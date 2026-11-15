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What Left Those Strange Tracks Across Your Ohio Yard
By Kelvine,4 days ago
Strange tracks appearing across an Ohio lawn after a rainy night can make homeowners wonder what has been moving around their property. Some prints look almost like tiny human hands, with long, separated toes pressed into the mud. Others appear beside a fence, beneath a bird feeder, or along the edge of a garden bed where something seems to have searched for food.
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