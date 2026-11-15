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What Keeps Stealing Eggs From Your Pennsylvania Backyard
By Kelvine,4 days ago
Finding broken eggshells beneath a backyard tree or discovering that eggs have mysteriously disappeared from a nest box can leave Pennsylvania homeowners wondering what happened. The nest may look almost untouched, with only a few scattered feathers or fragments of shell nearby. Sometimes, the adult birds return repeatedly, calling from nearby branches, while the nest remains empty.
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