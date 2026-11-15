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What Is Leaving Strange Chewed Leaves All Over Your Florida Garden
By Kelvine,4 days ago
You step into your Florida garden one morning and notice something unusual. Several leaves have disappeared from your favorite plants, while others are covered with clean, rounded cuts that look almost as though someone used tiny scissors. Nearby, small pieces of foliage may be moving along the ground in a steady procession, carried by ants that seem far too small to be responsible for so much damage.
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