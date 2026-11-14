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IC Completes the Comeback Against Greenville
12 days ago
FULTON, MO – The Illinois College women's basketball team comes back to beat Greenville University in the Westminster Tournament. In the first quarter, the Lady Blues opened with a three from Danielle Beach, but the Panthers were ready to play, too. After trading buckets for the majority of the first quarter, the score was tied at 14-14 before the Panthers closed the quarter with a 10-0 run to lead 24-14 after one.