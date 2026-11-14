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Men's Basketball Drops Close Scoring Game
11 days ago
TIFFIN, Ohio — After leading by five points at halftime, the Red Wolves could not overcome the last minute of the game where Albion scored seven straight points, taking the game 89-82. The Red Wolves (0-3) outscored the Britons 48-43 in the first half. With the half just under five minutes, Kasen Metzger hit back-to-back free throws to take the 37-36 lead. For the rest of the half, Saint Francis did not let Albion (2-1) regain the lead.