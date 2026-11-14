undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Finally Explains Why Claudette Wallace Is Obsessed with ‘Stayin’ Alive’
By John,2 days ago
Episode 3 of the second season finally explains why Wallace can't stop listening to the Bee Gees' famous 1977 hit, and the reason is unexpected. Ever since her introduction in Dexter: Resurrection, Claudette Wallace has had one particularly unusual habit: she listens to 'Stayin' Alive' by the Bee Gees over and over again. But there's a heartbreaking reason why she actually keeps playing the same song, and Season 2 has finally revealed it.