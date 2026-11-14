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Mecklenburg County Drops $12M on 56 Acres, Sole No Vote Cites Funding Fears
By Kendra Davis,4 days ago
Mecklenburg County commissioners have approved a $12 million purchase of more than 55 acres at 400 Radio Road in northwest Charlotte, with plans to eventually build multiuse sports fields and mixed-income housing on the site. The vote happened last week, and county officials say the purchase passed almost unanimously, with one notable holdout.
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