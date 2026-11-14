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Every Song in Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Episode 3 ‘Live Free and Die’ – Full Soundtrack & Artist List
By John,4 days ago
The third episode of Season 2 featured six songs in total. That's fewer than the previous two episodes, but they're all great choices. For a third consecutive week, Dexter: Resurrection is back with another episode, and this one takes the story in some interesting new directions. Episode 3 delivers many exciting moments that are sure to stick with Dexter fans, while also giving us a much clearer idea of where the story is heading.