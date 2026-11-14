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Charlotte Mom Pays for Her Own Mold Tests After CMS Says Chantilly School Is Fine
By Mandy Zhao,4 days ago
Sasha Vater's son has an autoimmune thyroid condition, and when his physician recommended an independent environmental assessment of his classroom in September, she decided she wasn't going to wait on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to do it for her. “The school wouldn't do it right, so I did it,” Vater said. In October, she commissioned her own mold testing at Chantilly Montessori, the roughly 300-student school on East Independence Boulevard where her son is enrolled.
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