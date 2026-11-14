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Classic Comedians: Five Performers and Where to Start Watching
By Devin Cross,13 days ago
A famous clip gives you a moment; a complete performance introduces you to a comedian. That distinction matters when exploring older acts whose reputations now reach audiences through film roles, compilation programmes and shared snippets. These five classic comedians offer starting points in British and American live comedy, spanning storytelling,...