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Habitat for Humanity partners with churches to honor local public-sector workers with home
By Alexandra Phelps,4 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two local public-sector workers celebrated becoming first-generation homeowners through Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Zari Fleming and Ja’Bron Hanna now have a house to move into with their two children. The honor was made possible by the Apostles Build 2026 partnership, including 17 local...