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FAA expects flights to return to normal by late Sunday as officials investigate nationwide ground stop
By Josh Crawford,4 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal aviation officials say the nation's air traffic control system is operating safely again, but thousands of travelers continue to face delays and cancellations as airlines work to recover from Friday's nationwide flight shutdown. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Bryan Bedford said Saturday, Nov. 14, that...