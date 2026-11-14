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Red Yucca for landscapes? | Master Gardener
4 days ago
We have all been there. You see an attractive-looking plant with reddish-pink flowers— what is it? Is it some kind of ornamental grass? No… not with showy red blooms like that. Well, it must be a succulent for it to be thriving amongst all that rock in the business drive-throughs. Actually, it’s a red yucca, or Hesperaloe parviflora, and has grown very popular in the Tulare-Kings Counties area as a backbone plant in a xeriscape or drought tolerant garden.