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Washington County Commission to hear disputed rezoning request, consider plate readers
By Zack Taylor,3 days ago
HAGERSTOWN, Md. – The Washington County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a proposal to rezone property near Marty Snook Memorial Park for commercial development, despite opposition from residents and the county Planning Commission. Commissioners will also review the county’s annual financial audit and consider...