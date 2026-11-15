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Brownsboro’s McKenzie scores 20 points in Weatherford College win
By Hesston Woodlock,4 days ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - Former Brownsboro Bearette Tiykeah McKenzie scored 20 points in Weatherford College’s 73-59 win over Central Arizona College Friday. The sophomore shooting guard played 33 minutes, shooting 9-for-17 from the field, 1-for-3 from the three-point line and 1-for-2 in free throw attempts. She also recorded 3 rebounds, 4 steals and 1 block.